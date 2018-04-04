Canada
Trudeau to travel to Peruvian capital Lima, Paris and London in whirlwind 8-day trip

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Lima, Peru, Paris and London in an eight-day whirlwind trip later this month.

He will be in Lima, April 12-14, Paris, April 15-17 and London, April 17-20 for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

In Lima, he will take part in the VIII Summit of the Americas and speak at the III CEO Summit of the Americas on the benefits of investing in Canada.

In Paris, Trudeau is to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Michaelle Jean, secretary general of la Francophonie and Canada’s former governor general.

He is to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen while he is in London.

The theme of the Commonwealth summit is “Towards a Common Future” and the Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau plans to emphasize the need for action on climate change and ocean protection and the need to create economic growth that benefits everyone.

