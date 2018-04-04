Calgary lawyer appointed to Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta

A Calgary lawyer who represented clients in the energy sector has been tapped to fill a vacancy on the Court of the Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary.

L. Bernette Ho replaces Justice A.D. Macleod, who became a supernumerary judge on Aug. 31, 2017.

The appointment comes one day after Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s office announced new judicial appointments in Alberta were “imminent.”

That announcement was delivered hours after Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel and Michael Cooper launched a petition calling on the Liberal government to immediately fill judicial vacancies.

Ho, who is of Chinese descent, was born in the Phillippines and immigrated to Canada with her family in 1971, settling in the Calgary area.

She was a partner at the firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and specialized in employment and labour law, human rights and privacy law.

Ho earned degrees from both the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta and was called to the Bar of Alberta in 1996.

She has a history of public service, volunteering with the Calgary Inter-Faith Food Bank, Salvation Army and Theatre Calgary, where she was a member of the Board of Directors.

Ho also volunteered with the Alberta Bar Admission Course and the Law Society of Alberta where she served on the Professional Responsibility Committee and Conduct Committee.

She was also on the board of directors for the Legal Education Society of Alberta.