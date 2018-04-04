Saskatoon Public Library offers readers chance to erase fines by visiting

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is offering readers a chance to reduce their fines by spending time using its branches.

SPL’s “Good Readance” program, which starts April 11 and ends July 31, will allow cardholders to erase $2.50 in fines from their account for every 15 minutes spent in the city’s libraries.

Related Saskatoon Public Library renames branch after Freda Ahenakew

READ MORE: SPL looking to replace Frances Morrison Central Library

Over 16,000 members are currently not able to borrow materials because they have fines in excess of $10.

“Fines create barriers to access for those who cannot afford to pay them, hurting those who need library services the most,” SPL CEO Carol Cooley said in a press release.

“There are so many reasons why patrons accumulate fines, and we know how quickly they can add up. Ultimately, we don’t want fines to be a reason people can’t use the library.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Public Library wants people to read for reconciliation

To take advantage of the program, patrons simply ask service desk employees for a Good Readance card. The time they spend doing anything in the library is tracked and, once finished, the card is returned to a service desk.

The program cannot be used to reduce fees on lost or damaged items.