Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON – A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs in Alberta will be lifted by the province in the coming weeks.

The policy, which has been in place since 2010, has meant bears that have been orphaned in the province have been killed or sent to zoos.

Officials have been working with wildlife sanctuary operators in the province to develop a new policy.

They had hoped to have it in place before this spring’s black bear hunt, which started on April 1.

Alberta Environment and Parks spokesman Matt Dykstra says it will happen soon– in “weeks, but not months.”

The changes came about after three black bear cubs were found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park a year ago.