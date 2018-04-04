KFC Sign Crashes Down, empty trucks urged to avoid Burlington Skyway due to high winds

OPP are asking drivers of trucks with empty trailers to stay off the Burlington Skyway because of strong, gusting winds.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt tweeted out that message on Wednesday afternoon, and asked truckers to consider using Eastport Drive as an alternate route instead of the bridge.

Severe winds on the skyways through Burlington and St Catharines.

Winds gusting near 60km/hr.

Winds gusting near 60km/hr.

Trucks with empty trailers are encouraged to use Eastport Dr and Queenston St as alternates.

Other motorists are being urged to reduce their speed on the Burlington Skyway, as well as on the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.

The powerful winds have also knocked a KFC sign and bucket to the ground, outside of the chain’s restaurant at King and Dundurn streets in Hamilton.