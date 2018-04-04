Academy Award winner from Nova Scotia visits provincial legislature with Oscar in tow

Oscar made a visit to the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday.

Set decorator Shane Vieau brought the gold statuette along as he was recognized and congratulated for his recent Academy Award win through a motion brought to the legislative chamber by Premier Stephen McNeil.

READ MORE: Canadian trio wins Oscar for ‘The Shape of Water’ production design

Vieau, a Dartmouth native, won the Oscar last month for best production design on the film that also won for best picture in 2017, The Shape of Water.

Vieau says it’s a big honour for him to bring his award home to a province that has a strong connection with the arts.

He says while it’s overwhelming to “show off” the award, he’s proud of the work that was done on the film.

WATCH: Toronto celebrates The Shape of Water

Vieau says he’s currently working on the next DC Comics superhero film Shazam in Toronto.