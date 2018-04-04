Entertainment
Academy Award winner from Nova Scotia visits provincial legislature with Oscar in tow

Shane Vieau, who won an Academy Award for his set design on The Shape of Water, poses with MLAs at the Nova Scotia legislature on April 4, 2019

Oscar made a visit to the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday.

Set decorator Shane Vieau brought the gold statuette along as he was recognized and congratulated for his recent Academy Award win through a motion brought to the legislative chamber by Premier Stephen McNeil.

Vieau, a Dartmouth native, won the Oscar last month for best production design on the film that also won for best picture in 2017, The Shape of Water.

Vieau says it’s a big honour for him to bring his award home to a province that has a strong connection with the arts.

He says while it’s overwhelming to “show off” the award, he’s proud of the work that was done on the film.

Vieau says he’s currently working on the next DC Comics superhero film Shazam in Toronto.

