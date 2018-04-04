World stocks plunge after China retaliates on U.S. tariffs

World stock markets slid Wednesday after China announced details of its plans to retaliate against the proposed U.S. tariff hikes, in an escalation of trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The trade war triggered further heavy selling in global stock markets and commodities, with U.S. stock futures sliding 1.5 per cent, soybean futures plunging 3.7 per cent and the dollar and China’s yuan both hit.

Europe’s reaction was sour, too, with London’s FTSE and Paris’s CAC40 down around 0.5 per cent, while the export-heavy German DAX was more than 1.3 per cent weaker as the nervousness spread.

This comes after Beijing and Washington detailed plans to hike tariffs on a broad swath of imported goods from each other, in a series of rapid-fire announcements over less than 24 hours that ratcheted up tensions over their trade dispute.

China issued a $50 billion list of more than 100 U.S. goods including soybeans and aircraft targeted for a possible 25 per cent tariff hike, releasing it after trading ended in most Asian markets.

Beijing was responding to an announcement hours earlier by Trump’s administration outlining proposed tariffs on 1,300 imported Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecoms gear, to protest China’s alleged theft of U.S. technology.

‘It’s bad news’

“The market should be focused on it because it’s bad news,” said fund manager Ashmore’s head of research Jan Dehn.

“It (U.S. protectionist measures) is the policy equivalent of peeing in your pants to keep warm. In the short term it gives you a fuzzy feeling but in the long term, nothing good is going to come of it.”

The swing in risk sentiment put the pep back into bonds, with yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury debt down two basis points at 2.76 per cent.

Borrowing costs nudged lower in Europe too even as the first March reading on eurozone inflation, a key release for markets as the European Central Bank looks to wind down its massive monetary stimulus, came in firm at 1.4 per cent.

Benchmark issuer Germany’s Bund yield slipped back under 0.50 per cent, and just off 2-1/2 month lows hit last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had spent most of its session dithering either side of flat before ending 0.3 perc ent lower.

China’s retaliation came after trading hours so Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2 per cent in thin volumes, Chinese blue chips eventually ending down. But it was South Korea that saw the big move as it dropped 1.4 per cent.

Wall Street had rallied on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season and the S&P 500 pushed back above a key support level. The Dow ended up 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.04 per cent.

Amazon.com shares bounced 1.5 per cent on reports the White House was not about to clamp down on its business model even as Trump continued his attacks on the online retailer.

