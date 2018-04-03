Politics
Andrew McCabe’s wife questions why Donald Trump shared ‘such destructive lies about me’

Donald Trump fired quite a few shots at Andrew McCabe and his wife Jill, and now she has chosen to explain the experience of dealing with the U.S. president’s wrath.

Jill had a failed run for office in 2015 as a Democratic candidate when she received campaign contributions from a political organization of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe who has ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The contributions were called into question well after his wife’s loss, as Andrew led the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s server use.

Trump also seized upon the McCabe’s connections to Clinton on Twitter.


Jill denied any connection between her husband’s work and her campaign, explaining in a Washington Post op-ed that “Clinton investigation came not only after the contributions were made to my campaign but also after the race was over.”

The family had been expecting Trump to torment McCabe after he was chosen as a temporary replacement for James Comey.

“After then-FBI director James B. Comey was fired, we knew that Andrew could be the next target of the president’s wrath,” Jill wrote in the Washington Post.

Going forward, the president would continue to attack both McCabe, and his wife, Jill.

Trump also told McCabe to ask his wife how it feels to be a loser, NBC reported in January.

 

Jill said she will never run for office again and is disappointed in how the situation was used for political gain.

“I made the decision to run for office because I was trying to help people. Instead, it turned into something that was used to attack our family, my husband’s career and the entire FBI,” she wrote.

Jill questioned why Trump focused his “lies” on her family.

“I have spent countless hours trying to understand how the president and so many others can share such destructive lies about me,” she wrote.

