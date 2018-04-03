Campaign finances from Lethbridge municipal election released

Public reports show that despite spending the lowest sum, first-term Lethbridge councillor, Mark Campbell, came out on the top in the polls.

Documents show Campbell spent roughly $3,000 on his campaign, among the lowest of those elected.

Despite the low number, Campbell received about 9,500 votes, the highest of any city council candidate in Lethbridge.

Another first-year councillor, Belinda Crowson, spent the second most, at about $8,500.

Blaine Hyggen was the third-highest spender at just under $7,000. That amount came entirely from donations above $100.

Jeff Carlson brought in the least of those elected at just over $1,200.

Jeffery Coffman and Joseph Mauro were self-funded.

The top spender was Ryan Parker, who’s been on council since 1998.

Parker spent a total of $9,800, most of which came from contributions of more than $100.

Of all the candidates who didn’t get elected, Zachary Gibb spent the most on his campaign — almost $6,500.

He finished 19th out of the 29 candidates for councillor.

Of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Chris Spearman had the most contributions, at just under $5,500.

Martin Heavy Head’s total was $400, while Robert Janzen was self-funded.