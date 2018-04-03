Money
April 3, 2018 8:19 pm

Campaign finances from Lethbridge municipal election released

By Jessie Weisner Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Numbers have been released for campaign contributions and expenses for Lethbridge councillors in last fall's election. Despite spending little, Mark Campbell came out on top, and despite spending the most, Ryan Parker came in fourth.

Public reports show that despite spending the lowest sum, first-term Lethbridge councillor, Mark Campbell, came out on the top in the polls.

Documents show Campbell spent roughly $3,000 on his campaign, among the lowest of those elected.

Despite the low number, Campbell received about 9,500 votes, the highest of any city council candidate in Lethbridge.

Another first-year councillor, Belinda Crowson, spent the second most, at about $8,500.

Blaine Hyggen was the third-highest spender at just under $7,000. That amount came entirely from donations above $100.

Jeff Carlson brought in the least of those elected at just over $1,200.

Jeffery Coffman and Joseph Mauro were self-funded.

The top spender was Ryan Parker, who’s been on council since 1998.

Parker spent a total of $9,800, most of which came from contributions of more than $100.

Of all the candidates who didn’t get elected, Zachary Gibb spent the most on his campaign — almost $6,500.

He finished 19th out of the 29 candidates for councillor.

Of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Chris Spearman had the most contributions, at just under $5,500.

Martin Heavy Head’s total was $400, while Robert Janzen was self-funded.

