Premier Rachel Notley headed to Toronto, U.S. to drum up support for pipelines

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley said she will also take her message to a meeting of U.S. and Mexican governors and Canadian premiers in early May.

The premier said it’s imperative to keep up the pressure to get the Trans Mountain expansion completed so that more oil can move from Alberta to the coast.

The British Columbia government said it is concerned about the ramifications of oil spills and has been fighting the Kinder Morgan project.

Notley said the pipeline expansion, which has been approved by Ottawa, is critical for Alberta to get a better price for oil in overseas markets.

She said her government will pass legislation this session to give her the authority to reduce the amount of oil flowing to B.C. if the province continues to stall the pipeline.