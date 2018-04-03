Environment
New Brunswick asking residents to prevent spread of invasive plant in waterways

The New Brunswick government is asking residents to help reduce the spread of an invasive plant in the province’s waterways.

The Department of Energy and Resource Development says Eurasian water milfoil affects both the recreational and economic uses of provincial waterways by forming dense mats of vegetation that displace native vegetation.

It says the plant also alters the habitat used by fish and other aquatic species.

It’s urging boaters to reduce the spread of the plant by cleaning their watercraft before going from one waterway to another, drying all personal gear between uses and by not disturbing mats of aquatic vegetation when boating.

