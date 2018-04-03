Nicholas Butcher pleads not guilty in death of Halifax yoga teacher Kristin Johnston

Nicholas Jordan Butcher stood in front of a Halifax courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of Kristin Johnston.
Johnston, 32, was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive off Purcell’s Cove Road in March 2016.
Johnston was originally from Montreal and used to own the now-closed downtown yoga studio, Bikram Yoga.
Police have released very few details about the case, including how Johnston was killed.
Jury selection is currently underway at Nova Scotia Supreme Court. Butcher’s trial is scheduled to last about 20 court days.
