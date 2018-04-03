Canada
April 3, 2018 9:59 am
Updated: April 3, 2018 10:06 am

IOC announces list of interested countries for 2026 Winter Games

By Online journalist  Global News

The Olympic Oval is one facility that would likely be reused if Calgary makes a bid for 2026 Winter Olympics.

Reid Fiest / Global News
A A

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the list of countries interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics — and Calgary is on that list.

Story continues below

“I warmly welcome the NOCs’ [National Olympic Committees] and cities’ interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games,” said IOC president Thomas Bach in a news release Tuesday. “The IOC has turned the page with regard to Olympic candidatures. Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world.”

READ MORE: Norway pulls out of 2026 Olympic bid, tightens race for Calgary

The six other cities that have expressed an official interest in hosting the 2026 games include:

  • Graz, Austria
  • Cortina d’Ampezzo/Milan/Turin, Italy
  • Sapporo, Japan
  • Stockholm, Sweden
  • Sion, Switzerland
  • Erzurum, Turkey

The IOC said a dialogue stage will begin next, “in which the IOC provides NOCs with greater support, technical advice, communications assistance and materials to develop the best possible candidature.”

READ MORE: Taxpayer organization calls for Calgary Olympic plebiscite as governments commit to bid corporation

The IOC’s announcement coincides with the release of an exclusive Global News/Ipsos poll which suggests that a majority of Calgarians would ultimately support a bid for the 2026 Games.

The host city for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be announced by the IOC in September 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2026 calgary
2026 Winter Olympic Games
2026 winter olympic games bid
2026 winter olympic games calgary bid
Calgary
interested countries 2026 winter olympic games
International Olympic Committee
IOC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News