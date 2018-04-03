IOC announces list of interested countries for 2026 Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the list of countries interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics — and Calgary is on that list.

“I warmly welcome the NOCs’ [National Olympic Committees] and cities’ interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games,” said IOC president Thomas Bach in a news release Tuesday. “The IOC has turned the page with regard to Olympic candidatures. Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world.”

READ MORE: Norway pulls out of 2026 Olympic bid, tightens race for Calgary

The six other cities that have expressed an official interest in hosting the 2026 games include:

Graz, Austria

Cortina d’Ampezzo/Milan/Turin, Italy

Sapporo, Japan

Stockholm, Sweden

Sion, Switzerland

Erzurum, Turkey

The IOC said a dialogue stage will begin next, “in which the IOC provides NOCs with greater support, technical advice, communications assistance and materials to develop the best possible candidature.”

READ MORE: Taxpayer organization calls for Calgary Olympic plebiscite as governments commit to bid corporation

The IOC’s announcement coincides with the release of an exclusive Global News/Ipsos poll which suggests that a majority of Calgarians would ultimately support a bid for the 2026 Games.

The host city for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be announced by the IOC in September 2019.