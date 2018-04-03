City seeking public input on affordable housing project in London’s Old East Village

A public meeting at city hall Tuesday will give residents a chance to weigh in on an affordable housing project in London’s Old East Village.

The London Affordable Housing Foundation wants to build a five-storey apartment complex on a vacant stretch of land on Dundas Street.

This site would include 39 single bedroom units, and nine barrier-free units, all affordable housing.

Londoners can voice their opinions on the latest project in the Old East Village during Tuesday’s public meeting.

The land from 1039 to 1047 Dundas St. has been vacant since 2008.

It’s one of several projects on the go, currently reshaping the landscape of the neighbourhood.

The former McCormick-Beta Brands plant site will be transformed into a housing development by Woodstock company Sierra Construction, which would include residential, office and commercial space.

The former Kellogg’s plant has been restructured into a craft brewery and fun park, including zip lines, a trampoline park as well as go-karts, mini golf, escape rooms and an arcade.