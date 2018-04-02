Winnipeg Sports

April 2, 2018 10:38 pm

Blake Wheeler scores twice as Winnipeg Jets outgun Ottawa Senators

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Bill Wippert / Getty Images
OTTAWA – Blake Wheeler scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat Ottawa 6-5 on Monday, handing the Senators a loss in their final home game of the season.

Andrew Copp, Josh Morrissey, Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets (49-20-10). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

The Jets trail the Nashville Predators by five points for the Central Division lead with three games remaining in the regular season.

Thomas Chabot and Matt Duchene each scored twice and Christian Wolanin scored his first for Ottawa (27-41-11). Craig Anderson made 34 saves.

The Senators made it a 5-4 game early in the third on Wolanin’s first NHL goal. He beat Hellebuyck glove side, but the Jets regained their two-goal lead at 14:38 on the power play when Perreault jumped on a rebound in front.

With 1:05 remaining, Duchene scored his second on the power play to make it 6-5, but Ottawa couldn’t score the equalizer.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

