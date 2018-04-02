Blake Wheeler scores twice as Winnipeg Jets outgun Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – Blake Wheeler scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat Ottawa 6-5 on Monday, handing the Senators a loss in their final home game of the season.

Andrew Copp, Josh Morrissey, Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets (49-20-10). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

The Jets trail the Nashville Predators by five points for the Central Division lead with three games remaining in the regular season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor chosen NHL’s 3rd Star Of The Week

Thomas Chabot and Matt Duchene each scored twice and Christian Wolanin scored his first for Ottawa (27-41-11). Craig Anderson made 34 saves.

The Senators made it a 5-4 game early in the third on Wolanin’s first NHL goal. He beat Hellebuyck glove side, but the Jets regained their two-goal lead at 14:38 on the power play when Perreault jumped on a rebound in front.

With 1:05 remaining, Duchene scored his second on the power play to make it 6-5, but Ottawa couldn’t score the equalizer.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets Josh Morrissey won’t be suspended