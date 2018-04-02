Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in north Toronto

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Toronto on Monday.

Officials said police and paramedics were called to Steeles Avenue East, east of Yonge Street, after 1:10 p.m.

Woman in her 40s struck by a car on Steeles Av east of Yonge St. Patient transported to trauma centre with serious injuries. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/zuRk0dEsj1 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 2, 2018

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Collision: Steeles Ave / Dudley Ave

-ped struck

-unknown injuries, conc/breathing

-veh on scene

-police responding#GO589216

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 2, 2018