Traffic
April 2, 2018 3:48 pm

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in north Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Steeles Avenue East Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Toronto on Monday.

Officials said police and paramedics were called to Steeles Avenue East, east of Yonge Street, after 1:10 p.m.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
North York
North York traffic
Pedestrian Struck
Steeles Avenue
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Traffic Services
Toronto traffic
Yonge Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News