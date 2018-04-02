Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in north Toronto
A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Toronto on Monday.
Officials said police and paramedics were called to Steeles Avenue East, east of Yonge Street, after 1:10 p.m.
The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.
