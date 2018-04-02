Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 morning wind chills into April

-30 wind chills over the Easter weekend continue into April.

Saskatoon Forecast

Easter Monday

After an Easter long weekend with -30 morning wind chills and almost a record breaking overnight low on Saturday as temperatures dipped to -22.4 degrees, -29 is what it felt like Easter Monday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures fell to -21 under mostly clear skies.

We miraculously managed to make it up 10 degrees in three hours during the morning before sliding back a few degrees before noon under mostly sunny skies.

Happy Easter Monday! We've already miraculously made it up 10 degrees from -21 a few hours ago to -11 presently! https://t.co/Frr8VHKgwD #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/MZAoDBuRZf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 2, 2018

A few more clouds filter through during the afternoon as we climb to a daytime high just into minus single digits.

Monday Night

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around through the evening before clouds roll in overnight as we cool down toward the -20s.

Tuesday

The mid -20s is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning as you’re heading out the door under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few pockets of flurries at times.

We should get into some sunny breaks later on in the day as we rise up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Wednesday-Friday

The polar vortex, that cold pool of arctic air that normally sits over the North Pole, will push back toward the area later this week and drop daytime highs from mid-minus single digits Wednesday toward minus double digits Thursday.

Overnight lows will sit around the -20s with morning wind chills pushing toward the -30s as clouds swing in and out through the period before warmer air bumps us back into mid-minus single digits on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Some models are hinting at early indications of a snowfall this weekend as clouds roll back in and daytime highs finally push up closer to the freezing mark, but confidence is lower with the snow as it isn’t showing up in the majority of models, but this bears watching and will be refined through the week.

Doreen Stumborg took the April 2 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

