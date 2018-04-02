Alberta sees 86 flu-related deaths so far this season

The 2017-18 season is turning out to be one of the deadliest flu seasons on record in Alberta in recent years.

As of Thursday, March 24, 86 Albertans had died of lab-confirmed influenza this season. That’s compared to 64 flu deaths last season and 62 deaths the season before that.

So far this year, 30 of the deaths have occurred in the Calgary region. The Edmonton area has seen 20 deaths, while 20 deaths have also occurred in central Alberta. The north zone has recorded 10 deaths and the south zone has seen six deaths.

Alberta Health Services data shows 2,829 people have been hospitalized across Alberta this season with the flu. The majority of people who have come down with the flu have been hit with the Influenza A strain of the virus.

More than 1.2 million vaccines have been administered this season; that’s an immunization rate of about 27 per cent, according to AHS.

The last time the province experienced more flu-related deaths was in 2014-15, when 103 people died of the virus. At the time, AHS said the flu vaccine was less effective than in previous years. Another reason for the spike in deaths was because the dominant strain that circulated that season targeted elderly people.

Alberta has offered free universal influenza immunization to residents since 2009.