Search suspended for missing West Kelowna man

The search for a missing West Kelowna man has come to a halt.

Seventy-two-year-old Lawrence Hamilton was last seen leaving Lakeview Lodge after visiting his mother on March 25.

He was reported missing two days later, prompting several days of an extensive search.

Officials say the search has been suspended unless any new information comes to light.

Hamilton is known as a man who loves to walk, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres a day.