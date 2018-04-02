27-year-old woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries in crash southeast of Woodstock
Oxford County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision Friday that left a 27-year-old Norwich, Ont. woman with injuries described by police as serious and life-altering.
The crash occurred around 5:16 a.m. at the three-way intersection of Pattullo Avenue and Middletown Line, just southeast of the Hwy. 401/403 interchange, when a northbound vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-junction, police said Monday.
Police said the vehicle went through the intersection, left the road, entered the north ditch, rolled several times and came to a rest upside down in a farmer’s field.
Paramedics initially transported the driver to a nearby hospital, but later transferred her to a hospital in London for treatment of serious life-altering injuries, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No other details have been made public.
