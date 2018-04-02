Firefighters help GTA anglers off Rice Lake

OPP are reminding people to stay off unstable lake ice after four people were helped off Rice Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m, a foursome from the GTA were helped off the lake by Otonabee South Monaghan Township firefighters after someone called emergency personnnel to express concerns for their safety.

Police say three men and an elderly woman were fishing a few hundred yards from the shoreline.

None of the anglers were wearing life jackets, but all were dressed in winter clothing, police said.

Here's what Rice Lake looks like from the shore where emergency crews directed 4 people off the ice, their vehicle was parked at the end of a dead end road while they were out fishing on the ice #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/dbqFcJSbKg — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 1, 2018

However, police note the ice on the lake south of Peterborough has large sections of water water near the shoreline.

One of the men was charged with failing to produce a fishing licence, police said.