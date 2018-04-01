Manitobans celebrate April Fool’s Day with fun pranks
Many Manitobans got into the April Fool’s Day spirit with some silly pranks.
On Sunday morning The Forks said they would be keeping winter activities going all year round with their winter dome. They joked the globe would include skating trails, a toboggan run and real snow flurries.
Manitoba RCMP also had some fun with their own joke saying the force was going to put out newly designed left-handed cuffs to give people greater comfort when they get arrested.
Mayor Brian Bowman also had some fun of his own, joking the city was set to unveil the very first off-leash cat park. He said the park would include scratching posts and a giant wall with laser dots.
The CFL tweeted that the next Banjo Bowl was going to be played on the Hudson Bay.
