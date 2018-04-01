Manitobans celebrate April Fool’s Day with fun pranks

Many Manitobans got into the April Fool’s Day spirit with some silly pranks.

On Sunday morning The Forks said they would be keeping winter activities going all year round with their winter dome. They joked the globe would include skating trails, a toboggan run and real snow flurries.

It’s winter forever! ❄️⛸ The WINTER WHITEOUT DOME is now open! Enjoy the best parts of winter at The Forks all year-round. https://t.co/Ddac7Xqffd pic.twitter.com/QraU1Lle65 — The Forks (@TheForks) April 1, 2018

Manitoba RCMP also had some fun with their own joke saying the force was going to put out newly designed left-handed cuffs to give people greater comfort when they get arrested.

#rcmpmb becomes 1st police force in North America to put newly designed left-handed handcuffs into service. New cuffs made to fit left-handed individuals for greater comfort when arrested. Public must request left handed cuffs at time of arrest. Full story https://t.co/MuD6qX2c0X pic.twitter.com/U9PdeUXMLy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2018

Mayor Brian Bowman also had some fun of his own, joking the city was set to unveil the very first off-leash cat park. He said the park would include scratching posts and a giant wall with laser dots.

Winnipeg set to unveil world’s first off-leash cat park: https://t.co/7SGQzgTFB7 pic.twitter.com/t3prlnFA4i — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) April 1, 2018

The CFL tweeted that the next Banjo Bowl was going to be played on the Hudson Bay.