Mother and daughter perish in Montérégie head-on collision

A 37-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter are dead following a head-on collision in the Montérégie area on Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 112 in Rougemont –roughly 45 km southeast of Montreal.

“It appears the driver in the westbound lane left her lane and ended up in the opposite lane,” Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau said it is still not known what caused the driver to veer into the eastbound lane. The driver and her passenger both died of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle going east was also seriously injured, but Thibodeau said her life is not in danger.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.