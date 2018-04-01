Donald Trump tweets threat to pull plug on NAFTA in push for border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump issued four tweets Sunday morning, going so far as to threaten to pull the plug on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The first tweet was innocent enough, simply saying, “HAPPY EASTER!”

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

After that, things went off the rails as Trump issued a threat over Mexico’s “cash cow, NAFTA” in order to push for his border wall. The U.S. president suggested he might cancel the deal if Mexico didn’t stem the tide of immigrants flowing into the U.S.



Story continues below Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Trump claimed that the Mexican people were laughing at the U.S. while doing nothing to prevent people from “flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S.”

READ MORE: Melania Trump stays in Florida, evades media storm over Donald Trump’s alleged affairs

He then added: “They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

WATCH: Mexican workers accuse Trump of using them as NAFTA scapegoats

In another tweet, Trump ripped a U.S. immigration policy which sees people arrested as illegal aliens being released until trial.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release,” the president tweeted.

He continued the tweet by going after another immigration policy which is currently under review – DACA – which allows people who entered the U.S. as children to remain in the country.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs creating fear in heart of Trump country

He said: “Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

In his fourth tweet of the morning, Trump stated that people “want in on the act,” in another a reference to DACA.