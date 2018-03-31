Kelowna veteran receives the highest honour from France

Herb Manweiler received the highest honour the French Government can bestow, for his efforts in the Second World War.

“I’m excited, I can’t get over it, I didn’t think it would happen,” Manweiler said. “It means a lot to me.”

Manweiler received the Knight of the Legion of Honour medal from the French government to honour him and all living veterans that landed on D-Day during to help liberate France from Nazi-Germany’s control.

“It makes me very proud, I know how much his service in the Second World War means to him, so to have this recognized is wonderful, especially from the government of France,” Katherine Rankin, Manweiler’s daughter said.

Manweiler, now 96, arrived the day after D-Day as an engineer to repair bridges that were bombed when the Germans retreated.

“I get emotional just talking about it. I know it’s very emotional for me. It’s an honour for me to actually give it out today and I really want to thank the family for asking us to do it,” Jim White, President of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 said before presenting the medal.

The Knight of the Legion of Honour medal is the equivalent to the Order of Canada.