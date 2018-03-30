Strong winds in store for London, Middlesex Counties and surrounding area

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds expected for Saturday afternoon.

The southwesterly winds are developing ahead of a cold front.

The special weather statement covers London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka, as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties.

READ MORE: Power outages, toppled trees result of 100 km/h winds in London

Winds are expected to peak at 80 km/h by late Saturday afternoon.

The winds will gradually weaken in the evening from west to east.