March 30, 2018 4:28 pm

Strong winds in store for London, Middlesex Counties and surrounding area

By 980 CFPL

The strong winds are expected to taper off Saturday evening.

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds expected for Saturday afternoon.

The southwesterly winds are developing ahead of a cold front.

The special weather statement covers London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka, as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties.

READ MORE: Power outages, toppled trees result of 100 km/h winds in London

Winds are expected to peak at 80 km/h by late Saturday afternoon.

The winds will gradually weaken in the evening from west to east.

 

