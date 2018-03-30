Strong winds in store for London, Middlesex Counties and surrounding area
A A
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds expected for Saturday afternoon.
The southwesterly winds are developing ahead of a cold front.
The special weather statement covers London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka, as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties.
READ MORE: Power outages, toppled trees result of 100 km/h winds in London
Winds are expected to peak at 80 km/h by late Saturday afternoon.
The winds will gradually weaken in the evening from west to east.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.