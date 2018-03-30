Canada
March 30, 2018 12:22 pm
Updated: March 30, 2018 12:32 pm

Russia boots 4 Canadian diplomats in tit-for-tat mass expulsion over spy poisoning

By The Associated Press

Russia has expelled a slew of foreign diplomats in retaliation for Western expulsions of Russian diplomats this week over the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in the U.K.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it has informed ambassadors of most of the countries that ordered expulsions of Russian diplomats that an equal number of their diplomats have been declared persona non grata.

A ministry statement Friday said the ambassadors were from 23 of the countries that are expelling Russians in connection with the poisoning in Britain of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

Four of those being expelled are from the Canadian embassy, according to Sputnik, the Russian state news agency.

Russia on Thursday announced it was expelling 60 US diplomats and closing the consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation
for Washington’s moves.

The countries informed Friday of expulsions were Australia, Albania, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia,
Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia.

In the statement, the ministry said Russia would consider mirror expulsions of diplomats from Belgium, Hungary, Georgia and Montenegro.

The statement did not mention NATO, which is expelling seven Russians.

Global News