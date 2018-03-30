Drivers asked to “Pinky Swear” not to drive distracted

Two and a half years ago Linda Brown was hit by a distracted driver.

She was tossed from her motorcycle, injuring her leg as she hit the asphalt on Hwy. 29 just outside Lakefield.

That was September 2015.

Three years later Brown has launched a campaign to keep motorcycle riders-and all drivers on the road-safe, through the “I Pinky Swear,” campaign. Brown runs the campaign primarily through social media sites like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

She and her supporters have also been working on public safety messaging, recreating collisions that happened as a result of distracted driving.

On Thursday they were in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Brown’s hometown, filming a scenario.

“The story came to me from a mother who felt she had killed her daughter,” Brown explained. “She sent a text to her daughter, saying, ‘I love you, drive safe.'”

“Her daughter went to pick up her phone to answer it, and-” Brown said, shaking her head.

To get their messaging across, a young woman posed lying on the asphalt, a bloody cash on her head and arm, a cellphone still clutched in her hand.

The group was joined by members of the City of Kawartha Lakes fire department, paramedics, and the Kawartha Lakes police service.

Sgt. Dave Murtha said police have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to distracted driving.

“Traffic safety is a major concern for all of us in the city where we police,” he said. “It’s important to all of our officers.”

Brown said she hopes her message sticks with motorists, even if it’s just for a moment.

“If it’s just that one drive, that could have been that one drive that saved somebody’s life,” she said.