Best and brightest showcase projects at 2018 Kingston-area science fair

Kingston’s future Einsteins were out in full force on Friday as the 2018 Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Science Fair took centre stage.

It featured projects from some of the best and brightest young minds in area schools.

A major theme of the daylong event was, “The future belongs to the curious,” and there were plenty of curious minds at McArthur Hall at Queen’s University where it took place.

“The exciting part for me and for all the students is really to get a chance to showcase the amazing talents that these students have in regards to science, technology, engineering and math,” said Scott Compeau, a member of the Science Fair Committee.

This is the 47th annual local science fair, and nearly 250 students participated with close to 225 projects on display. Rachel Wilkinson, a Grade 8 student from Calvin Park Public School tested the flammability of children’s clothing.

“For my conclusion, I found that dye causes the clothing to ignite faster, but then it burns slower. I found that the brand does not have an effect on the flammability of the clothing but it’s the material of the clothing that affects the flammability.”

READ MORE: Students compete in Canada Wide Science Fair

Winners will advance to the national science fair to be held in Ottawa in mid-May.