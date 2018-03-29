“Please keep sharing” — Winnipeg shelter seeking sock donations

Socks — they are something a lot of us take for granted. In fact, most of us have an abundance of them. But for people living on the streets, socks are a hot commodity and a local shelter has put out a call for help.

Staff at the Main Street Project put out a plea for donations Wednesday.

We are still looking for donations of new/gently used socks. An easy way to help us is by going to our Amazon Wishlist – they mail the socks right to us! Here's the link: https://t.co/2EzzI0BEsz Thx to everyone who shared our post yesterday, pls keep sharing! #winnipeg #manitoba — Main Street Project (@MainStProject) March 28, 2018

URGENT! MSP is urgently low on socks. W/ the wet streets outside, it’s important that we can provide clean, dry socks to our community members. Our shelter sleeps about 85 ppl a night, so we go through a lot of socks. . Let us know if you can help and please share! #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/2vsZ2F4w4i — Main Street Project (@MainStProject) March 27, 2018

Cindy Titus said clean dry socks make a huge difference in the health and wellness of their community members, but their supplies are low.

About 85 people a night sleep in the emergency shelter. With the warm–cold changes in the weather, people living on the streets have a hard time staying dry. Wet feet in cold conditions can lead to health problems.

The Main Street Project said they started the year with about 2,000 pairs of socks but have almost run out.

The best way to help is through their Amazon Wish List — orders are shipped directly to the shelter.

Financial donations can be made on the shelter website . Contributions of new socks, or even gently used ones, can be made at 71 Martha St.