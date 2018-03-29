Amid housing crunch, 63% of Canadians agree landlords should be allowed to ban pets: poll

With a looming housing crisis and rental vacancy rates in some Canadian cities hovering near zero, finding a place to rent can be very challenging, especially if you own a pet.

LISTEN: The landlord vs renter pet debate



But despite pushback from groups looking to stop landlords from banning pets, a new Angus Reid poll has found that overall, more than six in 10 Canadians think landlords should be able to refuse to rent their properties to pet owners.

The percentage is even higher among landlords, to 76 per cent, but splits evenly among renters.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s rental vacancy rate is near zero. Here are 7 ideas to help lift it

“Even tenants or current renters themselves are split 50-50 on this issue, it is not as though renters are overwhelmingly on the side of compelling landlords to have to rent tenants with pets,” said executive director Shachi Kurl.

WATCH: Pet owner demands changes to rental rules

The province that saw the biggest split was Saskatchewan, with 80 per cent of those surveyed agreeing that landlords should be able to refuse to rent their properties to pet owners.

“In every provincial jurisdiction except Ontario, landlords can prohibit tenants from adopting a pet after they have signed a lease on a unit,” reads the poll from Angus Reid.

The Canadian Animal Health Institute estimates there were more than 15 million pet cats and dogs in Canada in 2016.

READ MORE: ‘They’re my babies’: Renters forced to give up their pets over lack of housing

The online survey was conducted last December among 5,413 Canadian adults and has a margin error of +/- two per cent.