What’s open and closed in Hamilton-Burlington over Good Friday and Easter

As we head into the holiday weekend, here’s a look at what’s closing and what will remain open.

What’s open

Movie theatres generally stay open during holidays

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo.

The Hamilton Street Railway is operating on a holiday schedule on Good Friday and a weekday schedule on Monday. GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday.

DARTS is running on a holiday schedule for Friday and Monday. Subscription trips are cancelled with the exception of dialysis and passengers will have to make a reservation on these days.

Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service, however, the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch will be closed.

Malls in Hamilton and Burlington are closed Friday and Sunday, but a select few are open throughout the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre and Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills. Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket is open Friday, closed Sunday.

What’s closed