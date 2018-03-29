Canada
March 29, 2018 11:45 am

What’s open and closed in Hamilton-Burlington over Good Friday and Easter

Most Hamilton and Burlington businesses will be closed for Friday and Sunday.

As we head into the holiday weekend, here’s a look at what’s closing and what will remain open.

What’s open

  • Movie theatres generally stay open during holidays
  • The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo.
  • The Hamilton Street Railway is operating on a holiday schedule on Good Friday and a weekday schedule on Monday. GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday.
  • DARTS is running on a holiday schedule for Friday and Monday. Subscription trips are cancelled with the exception of dialysis and passengers will have to make a reservation on these days.
  • Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service, however, the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch will be closed.
  • Malls in Hamilton and Burlington are closed Friday and Sunday, but a select few are open throughout the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre and Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills. Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket is open Friday, closed Sunday.

What’s closed

  • All things government related, with the exception of emergency services, are cancelled on Good Friday and Monday. (Monday, while not an official holiday in Ontario, is a day off for most public servants). Closures include Hamilton and Burlington City Hall and administrative offices, Service Canada, Service Ontario and Ontario Works outlets.
  • Banks, grocery stores and many other retail businesses will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.
  • If Friday is your waste pickup day, collection will happen on Saturday instead. There is regular collection on Monday.
  • Hamilton recreation centres in the city will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Senior centres are closed on Friday and Sunday, and seniors’ clubs are operating on a modified schedule. In Burlington, hours will vary for recreation services. Check out the city’s website for details.
  • City arenas, Hamilton Public Library branches, the Animal Services Shelter, Hamilton Tourist Information Centre are closed Friday through Monday.
  • LCBO and Beer stores are closed on Friday and Sunday
  •  The Hamilton Farmers’ Market is closed on Friday, re-opening Saturday, and will be closed Sunday and Monday
  • Eastgate Square, CF Lime Ridge and Jackson Square are closed on Friday and Sunday

