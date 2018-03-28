Abbotsford police looking for suspect in alleged campus gropings

Abbotsford police are looking to identify a suspect in a pair of alleged sexual touching incidents.

The incidents took place at the Abbotsford campus of the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) on March 16 and 20, according to an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) media release.

On March 20, investigators said the suspect allegedly brushed the genitals of a male student in one of the school’s washrooms. The victim followed the suspect and took his photo, before reporting it to campus security.

Police said security posted a warning on campus, which prompted another male student to come forward to report someone had grabbed his genitals in a campus washroom on March 16. The second student’s description of the suspect matched the photo taken by the first student, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a darker-skinned male in his 20s, approximately 6′ tall and about 175 lbs. with a medium build. Police said he has short, wavy brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

It is still unclear if he is a UFV student, police said.

The school said it is working with the APD in its investigation, and that patrols have been stepped up on campus.

“UFV remains committed to providing a safe and secure learning, living, and working environment for students, visitors, faculty, and staff on our campuses,” said UFV spokesperson Dave Pinton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225, or Crimestoppers.