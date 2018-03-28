Police look for Hamilton man last seen on March 20

Hamilton police are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.

Police say Gurwinder Chhina was reported missing from his Hamilton home on March 20 and they are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators say the 26-year-old was in Niagara Falls at about 3 a.m. on March 18.

Niagara regional police are also assisting with the investigation.

Chhina is six-foot-one, 165 pounds, and has black hair and a thin build.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at (905) 546-2963 or call 911.