Police look for Hamilton man last seen on March 20

Police say Gurwinder Chhina, 26, was reported missing from his Hamilton home on March 20.

Hamilton police
Hamilton police are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.

Police say Gurwinder Chhina was reported missing from his Hamilton home on March 20 and they are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators say the 26-year-old was in Niagara Falls at about 3 a.m. on March 18.

Niagara regional police are also assisting with the investigation.

Chhina is six-foot-one, 165 pounds, and has black hair and a thin build.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at (905) 546-2963 or call 911.

