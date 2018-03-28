Armed robbery at Saskatoon business

Two men made off with cash in the armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Police said the two men entered the business in the 3000-block of Diefenbaker Drive just before midnight on Tuesday.

They were armed with a butcher knife and demanded cash from an employee.

The pair then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect is six-feet and had a bandana covering his face. He was wearing a grey jacket with the hood up and a ball cap.

The other suspect is five-foot 10 and was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.