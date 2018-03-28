Châteauguay School
March 28, 2018 6:37 am
Updated: March 28, 2018 6:42 am

St. Willibrord School in Châteauguay closed following water main break

By Web producer  Global News

St. Willibrord School in Châteauguay is closed for a second day as crews work to fix a water main break. Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Officials with the New Frontiers School Board are warning parents at St. Willibrord School and Community Learning Centre in Châteauguay not to send their kids to school on Wednesday.

The school was closed Tuesday, following a water main break and remains closed Wednesday.

Crews are at work to fix the problem, but it is not yet known when the school will re-open.

Updates on the situation can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

