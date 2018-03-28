Canucks win second game in a row
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 4-1.
Brandon Sutter scored twice and added an assist for the Canucks.
Alex Beiga and Sam Gagner each had a goal as well, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.
Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano scored for the Ducks while John Gibson made 26 saves.
The Canucks will have a day to relax before they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
