Canucks win second game in a row

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 4-1.

Brandon Sutter scored twice and added an assist for the Canucks.

Alex Beiga and Sam Gagner each had a goal as well, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano scored for the Ducks while John Gibson made 26 saves.

The Canucks will have a day to relax before they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.