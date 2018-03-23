Berglund scores twice as streaking Blues beat Canucks 4-1
Patrik Berglund scored twice and the surging St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen made 19 saves in his eighth straight start as the Blues won for the sixth time in seven games.
Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, which has lost eight of nine. Anders Nilsson stopped 21 shots.
The Blues swept the season series and have won their last five games against the Canucks.
Tarasenko extended the Blues’ lead to 3-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, slipping Jaden Schwartz’s pass between Nilsson’s legs. Tarasenko missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury.
Jaskin’s sixth goal of the season with 2:29 left sealed it for St. Louis.
