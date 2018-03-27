Three people charged after police hunt for stolen truck in Regina

One man and two women are facing charges in connection with a series of encounters involving a stolen truck on March 26.

Just after 11:40 a.m., police arrived at an address in the 4600 block of 4th Avenue after reports of a possible stolen black Ford F350.

Upon arrival, the truck was gone but was spotted again roughly an hour later heading south on Ring Road by a citizen, but this time, the truck was missing a distinctive tailgate. By the time police arrived at the second location, the truck was gone.

The truck was spotted a third time. This time, it was parked in a downtown parking lot with a license plate that did not match the registered plate.

At this time, police were able to confirm that the truck was the same one that was previously reported as stolen.

Officers were able to apprehend three individuals at a business nearby before charges were laid.

Kyle Travis Caron, 29, and Doran Kaufmann, 33, both of Regina, are jointly facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000. Caron faces additional charges of breach of probation among others.

The last accused woman, 29, was released on an officer’s recognizance to appear in court on May 3.

Caron and Kaufmann made their first court appearance at 9:30 a.m. on March 27.