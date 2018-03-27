Construction worker rescued from bottom of Ville-Marie excavation site
Montreal firefighters rescued a constructed worker from an STM construction site Tuesday after he had fallen ill around 7:00 a.m.
The 32-year-old man suffered a health issue while working at the bottom of a 20-metre excavation site.
The man’s co-workers called emergency services to save him.
“Our rescue team was deployed to use a system of pulleys and a gurney to pull the man out,” said Montreal fire department spokesperson Luc Galarneau.
“Urgences Santé was at the location but were unable to transport the victim by using the stairs.”
The man was successfully extracted from the dig site and was transported to hospital in stable condition.
