Canada
March 27, 2018 10:08 am

Construction worker rescued from bottom of Ville-Marie excavation site

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Montreal firefighters were needed to rescue a 32-year-old construction worker from an excavation site.

A A

Montreal firefighters rescued a constructed worker from an STM construction site Tuesday after he had fallen ill around 7:00 a.m.

The 32-year-old man suffered a health issue while working at the bottom of a 20-metre excavation site.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Montreal police rescue baby from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire

The man’s co-workers called emergency services to save him.

“Our rescue team was deployed to use a system of pulleys and a gurney to pull the man out,” said Montreal fire department spokesperson Luc Galarneau.

Urgences Santé was at the location but were unable to transport the victim by using the stairs.”

The man was successfully extracted from the dig site and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Luc Galarneau
Montreal
Montreal firefighters
Rescue
STM
Urgences Sante
Ville-Marie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News