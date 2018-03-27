Construction worker rescued from bottom of Ville-Marie excavation site

Montreal firefighters rescued a constructed worker from an STM construction site Tuesday after he had fallen ill around 7:00 a.m.

The 32-year-old man suffered a health issue while working at the bottom of a 20-metre excavation site.

READ MORE: Montreal police rescue baby from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire

The man’s co-workers called emergency services to save him.

“Our rescue team was deployed to use a system of pulleys and a gurney to pull the man out,” said Montreal fire department spokesperson Luc Galarneau.

“Urgences Santé was at the location but were unable to transport the victim by using the stairs.”

A construction worker who fell ill inside a 20 meters deep construction site had to be rescued by the Montreal fire department @MTL_SIM . Transported to hospital in stable condition. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/c8y9SqmcwI — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) March 27, 2018

The man was successfully extracted from the dig site and was transported to hospital in stable condition.