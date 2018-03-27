Investigation underway after fire rips through home in Pickering

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and damaged two others in Pickering overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence at 1615 Alwin Circle near Kingston Road and Brock Road.

“They found the structure pretty much fully involved from the point of origin,” Deputy Fire Chief Jason Yoshida said.

“The fire extended to the structure attached to it on the south side and it extended to the building on the north side as well.”

Officials said the fire started in the front porch area and four people escaped the blaze without any injuries.

Nearby residents said they heard a loud noise and saw flames shooting out several metres from the home.

“I heard a small bang and then a big bang and when I looked out my window, I just live three houses down, pretty much the whole outside of the roof was all on fire. It happened very fast,” Kevin Gallaher said.

Durham Regional Police said arson is being investigated as a possible cause.

“It’s very unsettling. A lot of us have small children, so now you really kind of have to think twice on what’s sitting out front of your house and have really now an escape plan to get out. This is really too close to home,” resident Alisa Godfrey said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.