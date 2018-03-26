Vancouver lifeguards can administer Naloxone – if they’re trained to do it

As the overdose crisis continues in Vancouver, further questions are being raised about city staff being able to administer Naloxone during an emergency.

A tweet from Overdose Prevention Society founder Sarah Blyth claimed that lifeguards aren’t allowed to administer the overdose-reversing drug.

apparently lifeguards are not allowed to administer narcan. every minute helps to save a life, all city workers should have the option to be trained #vanpoli — sarah blyth (@sarahblyth) March 25, 2018

But recreation director Donnie Rosa said that’s not the case.

“Anybody, any city staff, can administer Naloxone or any life-saving measure,” said Rosa.

That is, as long as they’re trained.

READ MORE: Vancouver Public Library reverses staff policy on responding to overdoses

However, it’s not mandatory that people be trained to administer naloxone. Rosa said the decision to obtain training is a personal one.

“There’s no expectation that any employee puts their own safety at risk,” Rosa said.

She wouldn’t speculate on whether the training would eventually be required.

READ MORE: ‘We will wait and see’ says Vancouver Mayor on policy banning librarians from giving naloxone

Last week, the Vancouver Public Library changed a policy that said staff were not allowed to respond to overdoses inside their buildings.

The issue was brought to light after many questioned why staff weren’t allowed to intervene.

The library said all trained staff will now be allowed to administer Naloxone.

More than 1,400 people died of suspected drug overdoses in B.C. last year.

Vancouver saw 33 overdose fatalities in January 2018 alone, marking the most of any B.C. city.