RCMP Musical Ride heading to Kelowna

RCMP troops and their horses will be making a stop in Kelowna this summer.

RCMP Musical Ride is heading to Prospera Place on Aug. 9 in support of Cops for Kids, which is a charity that assists children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The performance is by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses. It includes intricate figures and drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between May and October, raising thousands of dollars for local charities.

Tickets for the two shows will be available through Select Your Tickets on March 29 at 10 a.m. Prices before taxes and fees are $15 per child, $17 for seniors and $20 for adults.