Minwoo dead: K-pop star, 100% lead singer dies at 33
K-pop star Minwoo, the lead singer of 100%, died at the age of 33 on Sunday night.
The group’s management issued a statement, reported by IBTimes, which said that the singer had died after being found unconscious at his home.
The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but local media reports suggest it was cardiac arrest.
READ MORE: K-pop stars carry Jonghyun’s coffin after suicide
“This is TOP Media,” the statement read. “We apologize for delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news.”
“Our artist 100% Minwoo left us on 25 March. He was found with no pulse at his home in Ganghan. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement continued.
“His family, bandmates, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning due to this unexpected sad news,” they added.
“As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo led the band and truly loved his fans. For everyone who knew him and was aware of his kind-heartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater.”
Minwoo’s funeral will be a quiet, private affair, “according to his family’s wishes,” they added. “We express our deepest condolences.”
READ MORE: Jonghyun dead: K-pop star, SHINee singer dies at 27 in apparent suicide
Many fans of Minwoo took to Twitter once news of his passing spread.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.