Minwoo dead: K-pop star, 100% lead singer dies at 33

K-pop star Minwoo, the lead singer of 100%, died at the age of 33 on Sunday night.

The group’s management issued a statement, reported by IBTimes, which said that the singer had died after being found unconscious at his home.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but local media reports suggest it was cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: K-pop stars carry Jonghyun’s coffin after suicide

“This is TOP Media,” the statement read. “We apologize for delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news.”

“Our artist 100% Minwoo left us on 25 March. He was found with no pulse at his home in Ganghan. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement continued.

“His family, bandmates, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning due to this unexpected sad news,” they added.

“As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo led the band and truly loved his fans. For everyone who knew him and was aware of his kind-heartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater.”

Minwoo’s funeral will be a quiet, private affair, “according to his family’s wishes,” they added. “We express our deepest condolences.”

READ MORE: Jonghyun dead: K-pop star, SHINee singer dies at 27 in apparent suicide

Many fans of Minwoo took to Twitter once news of his passing spread.

Sending my condolences and love to the fans, friends and family of Seo Minwoo and 100% ❤️ — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) March 26, 2018

We love you Minwoo, rest well. ♡ — — please check pinned! (@RosesBreakeven) March 26, 2018

heaven gained another angel 😇😇 you don't need to be fan to pray for his soul. it only takes to be human. rest well in heaven, minwoo. you did well 🌷❤ pic.twitter.com/PyJUUTfpSB — ANG MUNDO NG KPOP (@KP0PREALTALK) March 26, 2018

My prayers go out to Minwoo's family, friends & fans :( This is the second loss that this industry has endured this year. Hopefully he is resting in peace right now. To all his fans, try not to be upset, be proud of his work & keep his legacy going.#RIPMinwoo — 🔎 BTS ARMY UK 🔎 (@btserotonin) March 26, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with Minwoo and the fans of 100%. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/JLHEHT7Lr7 — ChoiceMusicLA (@ChoiceMusicLA) March 26, 2018

Sad news from Korea: Seo Minwoo, a K-pop star and leader of boy band 100%, died from cardiac arrest in his home in Gangnam on March 25, 2018. He was 33. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/d2Ny9NoYLI — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) March 26, 2018

Rest in peace Seo Minwoo, i'm sending my condolences to his family, friends, and fans🙏 — chanyeol pics (@hot_pcy_pict) March 26, 2018

I’m so sad to hear this news, minwoo passed away. this is such a big loss for the entertainment industry in South-Korea. Rest In Peace, king. pic.twitter.com/NQfVu9Wj1m — cynthia|⚣ (@sugayear) March 26, 2018

Minwoo, You're the great leader of 100%. We will always remember you.

Rest in peace.

My sincere condolence to his friends,his fans and his family member. pic.twitter.com/ZheGkp4R83 — Unit 1018 #1018_데뷔하자 (@official1018) March 26, 2018