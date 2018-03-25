‘Stranger Things’ star pays tribute to March for Our Lives at Kids’ Choice Awards

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland shooting at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday night.

When it was announced the 14-year-old won the award for favourite TV actress for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, the young actress bound to the stage wearing a special outfit.

The Calvin Klein creation featured the words “never again” in block lettering above the front right pocket of the shirt, and the names of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting on the back.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ stars reportedly land massive pay raises for Season 3

She began her acceptance speech by saying, “As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another.”

She went on to say, “so there’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.”

After the show, Brown went on Twitter to thank “Calvin Klein for being such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world.”