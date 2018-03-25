Montreal’s vibrant sports scene comes together for a good cause

Some big names in sports and business were in Montreal Sunday morning to take part in the 14th annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast, benefiting the Cummings Centre.

The centre, located in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, is a non-profit organization that provides activities, workshops and social services for residents over 50.

Money raised at this year’s breakfast will go towards the Seniors in Crisis program, which provides much-needed assistance to seniors.

According to Bran Naimer, co-chair of the event, the breakfast is as popular as ever.

“Selling the tickets is never an issue,” he said. “It’s been a fabulous turnout — over 600 people are attending.”

Although fundraising for the centre is the main goal, organizers say the event is also about celebrating Montreal’s vibrant sports scene.

A number of standout athletes and personalities were honoured at Sunday’s breakfast.

Among them was Baseball Hall-of-Famer Tim Raines, who took home the 2018 Expos Legend Award.

The Darche brothers, one of whom played hockey with the Montreal Canadiens while the other played football with the Seattle Seahawks, were each awarded the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Other honorees included Mortie “Cookie” Lazar, a prominent Montreal lawyer and sportsman, who was the guest of honour, as well as sports talk show host Mitch Melnick who was the recipient of the Larry Fredericks Media Award.