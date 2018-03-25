1-year-old child
March 25, 2018 6:47 am
Updated: March 25, 2018 8:39 am

Toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning in Mississauga

A child is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Mississauga on Saturday, March 24th.

A one-year-old child is in critical condition after nearly drowning at an apartment in Mississauga.

The toddler was rushed to hospital on Saturday around 5 p.m. at a building located at 20 Strathaven Drive near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Investigators say that the victim nearly drowned in either bathtub or a sink.

Peel Paramedics report that mother performed CPR on the child before they arrived at the scene.

The child is now at a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
