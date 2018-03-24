Manitoba Robot Games say hello to the future

Future mechanics, engineers and software designers got tech-savvy Saturday in Winnipeg.

The 23rd annual Manitoba Robot Games saw dozens of homemade robots duke it out in various competitions like sumo wrestling, super scramble and tractor pull.

Teams of students worked for months to design and build the robots that were put to the test at Tech Voc High School.

Herb Reynolds, who is on the planning committee of the games, said that win or lose, participants leave with a sense of real-world design and engineering.

“I work with the games and put them on because I see the benefit they bring to kids,” Reynolds said. “They feel great about it.

“I like to say that we don’t make kids smarter, we just reveal to kids how smart and capable they are.”

The competitions come with prize money for the winners and a chance to be seen by hundreds of people in attendance.

Reynolds said he loves that they also allow the students an opportunity to work together and problem solve.