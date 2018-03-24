Young child in serious condition after crash in Brampton
A young child has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle in Brampton on Friday evening, police say.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Bovaird Drive West and Gillingham Drive, near Main Street West, before 6:30 p.m.
Police said the child, who is believed to be one or two years old, was taken to a trauma centre. The drivers involved in the collision weren’t injured, police said.
Officers closed the intersection for several hours for the investigation.
