Funding decision on Calgary Olympic bid coming soon: premier

CALGARY – Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will announce soon whether it will give financial support to Calgary’s 2026 Winter Olympic bid.

Calgary city council approved a slate of moves towards a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics this week but they’re contingent on federal and provincial funding.

Council voted in principle to form a bid corporation and spend another $3.5 million on exploring a bid.

But that won’t happen unless Ottawa and Alberta also commit to the bid.

At an announcement in Calgary, Notley was asked whether Alberta would contribute $10 million to the bid corporation.

She said talks with the city are ongoing and there should be some news soon.